KCK officer charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is facing charges following an alleged incident in November 2019 in which he’s accused of lewd fondling or touching a child under the age of 14.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Nicholas J. Schafer has been charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Dupree said the incident happened between November 17, 2019 and November 18, 2019.

Schafer was not on duty at the time of the incident, according to Dupree. He said Schafer and the victim knew each other.

He has been with KCKPD over a decade.

Schafer remains in the Wyandotte County jail at this time on a $250,000 bond.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Dupree mentioned how the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis has caused many to reevaluate how things are run in the criminal justice system.

In response, KCKPD Chief Michael York issued the following statement:

“The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was made aware of an incident involving one of

our police officers. The allegations were immediately forwarded to the KCKPD Internal Affairs

Division for investigation. As a result of that investigation, the Wyandotte County District

Attorney’s Office has filed charges against that officer. The officer has been placed on un-paid

administrative leave. As Chief of Police, I hold myself and my employees to the highest

standards. All complaints against members of our Department are investigated thoroughly.

Complaints about police conduct can be made by calling the Kansas City, Kansas Police

Department at 911 or 913-596-3000; or directly to the Internal Affairs Hotline at 913-573-

6373.”

This case is continuing to be investigated by the Wyandotte County District Attorney.