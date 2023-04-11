KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation into a Kansas City, Kansas police officer, seen on video exhibiting unusual behavior earlier this year, has determined that there was no wrongdoing on the officer’s part.

The investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stems from an incident that happened back in January with the video surfacing on social media Jan. 22.

The police officer was originally sent to the apartment complex over a custody dispute.

But someone at the apartment believed the officer was impaired and was concerned enough to demand a sergeant respond.

Throughout the video, the officer can be seen steadying himself against a railing and the wall. His speech is slurred, and he blinks a lot. He also makes some strange gestures with his hands.

While state and federal law prohibit the department from releasing any further information, we can say that the officer passed a fit for duty examination conducted by several medical professionals,” KCKPD said in a statement Tuesday.

The department says the residents seen and heard in the video did not file a formal complaint and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

KCKPD said the completed file is now under review by the director of the patrol bureau, who will make a final recommendation regarding the actions of the officer, his supervisors and department policy related to the incident.