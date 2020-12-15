KCK officer shot in Overland Park; suspect’s vehicle found abandoned in KCK, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after an officer was shot Tuesday afternoon.

But Overland Park police say the shooting actually occurred in their jurisdiction at 47th and Conser streets, right near the Wyandotte-Johnson county line and not far from Interstate 635.

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy said KCK police made contact with a suspect wanted for aggravated battery in Overland Park.

The suspect fired, hitting the officer in the arm. The injury is considered non-life threatening. It’s unclear at this time if the officer shot back.

The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned in KCK, and the suspect is at large.

There is a large police presence from 35th Street and Metropolitan Avenue to I-635 and Metropolitan — as well as on the highway — while police investigate and search for the suspect Tuesday. Some streets are closed as of 5 p.m., and drivers should avoid the area.

We’re at the Dollar General near 45th and Metropolitan. Police everywhere, including on 635. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/crb5cJXz65 — Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) December 15, 2020

Overland Park and Merriam police are assisting KCK police.

FOX4 is working to confirm more details and will update this story as we learn more.