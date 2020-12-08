KCK pitmaster named second-best in worldwide competition

Picture of Joe Pearce winning 2nd best pitmaster in team competition from the Kansas City Barbeque Society

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2020, a border war of sorts came down to a team from Kansas and another from Missouri battling to the buzzer. The winner was decide by just two points.

Joe Pearce, co-owner and head pitmaster of Slap’s BBQ, 553 Central Ave. in Kansas City, Kan., fell just short of barbecue glory in the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s Team of the Year points chase. After 27 contests in 21 weeks, Pearce’s team was named the Reserve Grand Champion.

In a competition that included more than 2,800 pitmasters from around the world, Pearce came in second to Grand Champions Brad Leighninger, who leads the Springfield-based team Gettin’ Basted.