KCK Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – KCK Police are investigating the city’s 37th homicide of the year.

Around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning police were called to an apartment complex around 31st and Minnesota to investigate suspicious activity. When they got to the scene they were taken to an apartment where they found a woman’s body. One person was arrested at the scene.

The KCK Police Major Case Unit is leading the investigation in this case. Anyone with information related to this case, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.