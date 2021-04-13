KCK police arrest woman who allegedly displayed gun during parent drop off outside school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman has been taken into custody by KCK police after allegedly showing a gun to a parent who was dropping off her child at Junction Elementary School.

According to police, the incident began during parent drop off Tuesday morning. The suspect and the victim were both in vehicles waiting to drop off students at the school.

Police said the victim dropped her children off and the suspect’s vehicle pulled around her. When the line stopped, the victim left her vehicle and walked up to the suspect’s car.

That’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and displayed it in a threatening manner before driving away.

The victim called police and the suspect was later arrested on suspicion of felony charges. The suspect is currently in police custody while the Wyandotte County District Attorney considers charges.

A letter sent to parents in the Turner School District said that no children were hurt and that student safety is top priority.

Junction Families,

This morning during car rider drop-off, two parents got into an altercation over traffic and one parent possessed a weapon in the vehicle.

The school immediately contacted the Kansas City, Kansas police department who pursued the individual with the weapon. All children were able to enter safely and without incident.

The safety of students is the top priority of Turner USD 202. Threats or violence at our schools will not be tolerated.

The District takes all threats extremely serious and will always work with law enforcement

to prosecute offenders.