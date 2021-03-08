KCK police asking for help in locating 39-year-old man last seen Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old man who was last seen Sunday evening.

Police say Dwan Taylor’s family last spoke to him at 9 p.m. Sunday. There is reason to believe his safety is in jeopardy and his family is very concerned, according to police.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, stands 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bryan Minich at 913-573-6036 or 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

