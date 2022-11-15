KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 61-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in a week and is in need of medical attention.

Joannie Wilcox was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. 74th Street, near Washington High School, according to KCKPD.

She is described as standing 4’9, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. Police said she was wearing dark pants, t-shirt and a tan blanket.

Police said she was last seen leaving home in the area without her personal belongings. Her family is concerned because she has a medical condition that requires prescription medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

