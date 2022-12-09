KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a Hispanic man who was found injured late Thursday night.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital. He is currently unconscious and has no identification, according to police.

The man is described as being between 17 to 25 years-old with brown eyes and stands approximately 5’8″ and weighs 170 lbs. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. Police said the tattoo appears to be the initials L.L.D. in red ink.

Police did not say where the man was found, only that it happened in KCK.

KCKPD is asking anyone who believes they know the identity of this man should call KCKPD Non-Emergency at 913-596-3000 immediately.

