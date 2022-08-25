KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery earlier this month at a gas station in the city’s Argentine neighborhood.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, police said the Valero gas station off South 21st Street and Metropolitan Avenue, near the Silver City Apartments, was robbed by two individuals seen in the photos.

One suspect was dressed in all black and armed with a revolver.

The other suspect was reported to have long dreadlocks and was wearing a grey graphic hoodie, yellow and pink socks and no shoes. He was armed with an unknown handgun.

Both suspects appeared to be familiar with the Silver City Apartments, according to KCKPD.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2000-2007 Chevy Monte Carlo with a defect above the rear passenger-side wheel and paper tags that were removed before the robbery. The vehicle has no sunroof and no spoiler on the rear.

Anyone with information that can help identify the two suspects is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

