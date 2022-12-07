KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help to identify three people possibly involved in a deadly shooting last month.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 outside Club Nereidas on Kansas Avenue near the Kansas, Missouri state line in the Armourdale neighborhood.

Officers found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Apolonio O. Enriquez, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The three subjects in the photo above may have left the scene in a black, four-door sedan, according to KCKPD.

Police are asking anyone that may recognize them or know anything about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

