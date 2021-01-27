KCK Police attempting to locate 36-year-old woman last seen January 16

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is attempting to locate a 36-year-old woman who has not been seen since January 16.

Police say Nicole Olmedo was last seen on Jan. 16 at 11:46 p.m. leaving her home at 926 Tenny in KCK.

At time time, police say she was wearing gray sweat pants, tennis shoes and carrying a brown suede tote bag with additional clothing.

Police say she might be in Kansas City, Missouri.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and has a “Cal” tattoo on the right shoulder.

Police say she is known to drive a 2007 Jeep Wranger Sahara with tented windows, removable vinyl top and large tires. The license plate is KS 772KRD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.