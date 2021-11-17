KCK police attempting to locate 41-year-old man not seen in nearly 3 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is attempting to locate a 41-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

Police said Christopher Rahsaan Williams was last seen on Thursday, October 28, leaving a residence near N. 80th Street and Garfield Avenue around 1 p.m.

Williams is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 170 lbs.

He has a speech impediment that causes him to speak slowly, as if sounding words out before saying them, according to police.

At this time police said they do not have a possible vehicle description or which direction he was heading when leaving the residence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.