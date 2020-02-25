KCK police attempting to locate suspect in armed robbery at Turner gas station

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is attempting to locate the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station earlier this month.

Police said the robbery took place just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 near South 55th and Miami Ave. Police said the suspect entered the business and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspect then jumped the counter and removed the cash from the register.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build. He was wearing a black coat, black and white hoodie, black jeans, white shoes, and a blue bandana over his face. He was armed with a silver small-caliber handgun and driving a silver or gold 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre.

If anyone has any information about this incident please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).