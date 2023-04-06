KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney and Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief will address the shooting that injured three police officers Wednesday afternoon.

All three officers remain hospitalized with serious injuries. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the shooting and say all three officers are expected to survive their injuries.

Three suspects also suffered injuries in the shooting.

The shooting took place near North 18th Street and Wood Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said a narcotics and tactical unit was following up on an investigation into a fentanyl deal at the time. They were in an undercover operation to buy more fentanyl when the deal didn’t go through.

ATF Kansas City agents are also helping in the shooting investigation.

FOX4 will stream the Thursday afternoon news conference from the Wyandotte County DA and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief in the video player at the top of this page.