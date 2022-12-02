KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police made a public plea Thursday for gun owners to take steps to safeguard their firearms.

This follows the death of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself earlier this week at his home and died at a hospital.

KCK police say it happens far too often

On Monday 4-year-old Roman Andrews was in the care of his mother in the Piper neighborhood when he ended up with a loaded handgun.

The Wyandotte County district attorney’s office says no charges have been filed, though police say they continue to investigate the incident.

Police also are responding to the death by calling on gun owners to make sure young children do not handle their firearms unsupervised.

“Guns are not toys,” Don Wooley, supervisor of the KCK police property department, said. “They are not for you to play with. They are there for you to go to the range and target shoot if you enjoy that. For hunting and for your own protection. But they are not toys for kids. I would never recommend giving your kid your gun and playing with it.”

KCK police say they will give gun locks to anyone who shows up at a police station and asks for one, with no questions asked.

KCK police also offer a gun safety class for children through their police athletic league.

On the Missouri side of the state line, the Kansas City, Mo., police department also gives away gun locks for free at its east patrol station through a program with Project Childsafe.

Police say parents should teach their children at an early age to assume that any gun they see is loaded and dangerous.

Kids should tell an adult immediately and not touch it.

