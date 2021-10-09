KCK Police Department asking for help identify individual involved in attempted abduction

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying an individual involved an attempted abduction.

On Thursday, Oct. 7 at around 3:06 p.m. an individual described as a tall, black male, in a grey shirt, and roughly 40 was involved in the attempted abduction of two adult females outside Bruce Carl Middle School at 2400 N 18th St.

The individual was driving a 1994 Honda Accord Hatchback with KS tag #122NPE.

School staff disrupted the abduction and the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

The incident took place in the pickup lane at the school as parents were waiting to pick up their children.

Detectives believe that there are individuals that they haven’t spoken with yet who witnessed the incident or caught it on video.

Police are asking that those individuals or anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact them at 913-573-6012. Or they can reach out to the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

All information is kept confidential.

FOX4 will continue to update as more information becomes available.