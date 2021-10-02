KCK Police Department investigating homicide from late Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide from late Saturday morning.

At around 11:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of State Ave.

Upon arrival they discovered a black male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said the suspect, a black male, fled on foot. Police found him several blocks away and took him into custody.

The homicide is currently under investigation by the KCK Police Department Major Case units, and marks the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information related to this case, is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or KCCrimestoppers.com. All tips remain anonymous.

