KCK Police Department investigating homicide from Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide from Saturday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., officers were sent out to 3rd and Richmond Ave., on a call of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a black female who was dead inside of a vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tipsters may remain anonymous.

There is nothing further to report at this time.