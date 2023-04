KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is working to locate a 29-year-old man who has not been seen in over a week.

Family tells FOX4 Verlon Timms Jr. was last seen in the area of 13th Street and Central Avenue in KCK at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Timms is described as having black hair, brown eyes and stands 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information or have seen Timms is asked to call (913) 244-3472 or 911.