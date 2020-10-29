KCK police find body of 26-year-old man who had been missing for over a week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said Thursday the body of a missing 26-year-old man that hadn’t been seen for more than a week has been found.

Lamonte Marquiz Jones was last seen on Oct. 16. He was found deceased, police said Thursday, but they did not provide any further details.

His cause of death is unknown at this time. Police say the case is still under investigation by the department’s Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCKPD at 913-573-6083 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

