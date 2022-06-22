KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after one person was found shot Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on Ruby Avenue, just under 18th Street Expressway in the city’s Argentine neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man inside the vehicle who had an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

