KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating an attempted burglary that ended in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

KCKPD says shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, someone reported intruders at their home near N. 107th Street and Hubbard Road.

During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another resident at the home fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects.

Officers found the suspect that had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the suspect died from his injuries two days later on Jan. 24. He has been identified as 32-year-old Deven Monaghan, a resident of KCK.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.