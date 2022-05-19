KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting last month near Douglas Elementary School.

Police responded to the shooting on Friday, April 29, just after 1:30 p.m. near N. 9th Street and Everett Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Weber, a resident of KCK.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

