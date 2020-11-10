KCK police identify 19-year-old killed in shooting near 10th and Lyrons

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police have identified the victim killed Sunday morning after shots were fired at his vehicle.

Officers responded to an injury crash just after 6 a.m. Sunday near 10th and Lyons.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim’s vehicle, which had collided with another parked vehicle. Officers say the male driver, identified as 19-year-old Jason Lopez-Mena, of KCK, was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial indications are that Lopez-Mena was driving south on 10th Street when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, fatally injuring him and causing the vehicle to come to a stop upon impact with the parked vehicle, according to police.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case in encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).