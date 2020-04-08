KCK police identify 88-year-old man who died after someone shot him as he waited for bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police now say the 88-year-old man shot while waiting at a bus stop at 13th and Central on March 31 has died.

Police identified the man as Bernard Matlock of Kansas City, Missouri.

Two people are in custody in connection to the deadly shooting, police said on Wednesday, April 8.

Police said on the day of the shooting they received a 911 call just after 7:20 a.m.

Witnesses getting coffee at a take-out restaurant nearby reported the shooting.

Police said it appears someone shot the man as he waited for a bus at the corner transit stop. They have not released details about those in custody or what led up to the shooting.

The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he has since died from his injuries.