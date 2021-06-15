KCK Police identify homicide victim found dead in vehicle near 31st and Kimball Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man found dead from a shooting inside a vehicle Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas has been identified by police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7 a.m. near 31st and Kimball Ave. When they arrived on scene they found a man dead inside a vehicle who was the victim of an apparent shooting.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Kyle E. Slater, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

KCKPD said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

