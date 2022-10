KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave.

The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.