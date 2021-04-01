KCK police identify innocent bystander hit by stray bullet, killed inside home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified an innocent bystander who was his by a stray bullet and killed Wednesday.

Police said the victim was 50-year-old Mark Winner, who lived at 63rd and Farrow Avenue, near where the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m.

Police said there was some type of disturbance between two other people who knew each other, and Winner, a neighbor, was killed when a shooting broke out between the two. Neighbors told FOX4 they heard at least a dozen gunshots.

When police arrived they found Winner dead inside his home.

“To know that this man lost his life just sitting at home minding his business, it enrages me because, yeah, he was at home, in his home, not doing anything. It could’ve been me or even my son. We were just sitting minding our own business,” witness Avion Johnson said Wednesday.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in this shooting. If you have information about this case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

