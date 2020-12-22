KCK police identify man killed in double shooting near 23rd and Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City, Kansas police have now identified the man killed in a double shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. near N. 23rd and Grandview Blvd.

At the scene they located a woman in the driveway that had been shot and a man inside the home deceased.

The female victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The male victims has been identified as 34-year-old Robert L. Taylor, of KCK.

The incident remains under investigation with no arrests reported at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.