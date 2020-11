KANSAS CITY, Kan.– Police in Kansas City, Kansas have identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to N. 84th Terrace and Leavenworth Road around 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance call.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Clevon Carter-Grayson dead of a gunshot wound.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).