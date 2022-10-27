KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said someone noticed the car crashed into a tree at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue. The witness called 911 shortly before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims inside the vehicle.

Two of the victims were extricate from the car and transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. The third victims had already passed away at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information about what happened to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.