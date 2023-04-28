KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in an overnight shooting Friday.

Just after midnight officers were called to a home in the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue for a shooting. When police arrived they discovered a woman and a man with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. Anyone with more information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.