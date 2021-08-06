KCK Police investigate deadly shooting near Kaw Drive and Kansas Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Police responded to a shooting investigation just after 7 p.m. Thursday near Kaw Drive (K-32) and Kansas Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead from an apparent shooting. His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

This marks the city’s seventh homicide in a week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.