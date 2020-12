KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened near N. 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, which is close to Northwest Middle School.

According to police, a man in his mid-50’s was shot and killed inside of a house in the area.

Police have not released the man’s name or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All call are anonymous.