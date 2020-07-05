KCK police investigate pair of overnight homicides

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in KCK are investigating a pair of homicides that happened overnight.

The first homicide happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Ridge Avenue on a shooting call. When they arrived, a Hispanic man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The second homicide happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

KCK police were called to the 3000 block of W. 40th Terrace on a shooting call.

When the officers responded they found a black man dead of a gunshot wound.

Neither victim has been identified and no suspect information was released in either case.

Both shootings are under investigation by KCKPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)