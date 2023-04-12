KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Kansas River late Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says someone was walking home from work near S. 26th Street and the Kansas Avenue bridge when they noticed what appeared to be a person dead in the water and called 911.

Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department responded to Kaw Point Park where they could easily access the river, according to KCKPD.

Emergency crews were able to bring the body to the shore line. KCKPD tells FOX4 it is unknown at this time how the person died.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.