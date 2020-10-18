KCK police investigating overnight killing near N. 32nd and Sloan Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after a man was found shot and killed near Quindaro Park.

Police responded to the area of N. 32nd and Sloan Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a deceased person.

When officers arrived they found a man in his late 20s to early 30s, lying on the side of the road. Police said he appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information to help with this case can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.