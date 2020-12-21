KCK police investigating after man killed, woman injured in shooting near 23rd and Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Police are investigating after one person was killed and another seriously injured following a shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. near N. 23rd and Grandview Blvd.

At the scene they located a woman in the driveway that had been shot and a man inside the home deceased.

The female victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation with no arrests reported at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.