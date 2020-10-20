KCK police investigating after man shot near 21st and Ruby

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Monday night in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood.
Just after 8 p.m. police responded to a walk-in shooting call at an area hospital.
When officers arrived they located a male victim, approximately 20-years-old with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
A crime scene was located near 21st and Ruby Ave., just west of 18th Street Expressway.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.