Kansas City, Kansas police on the scene of a homicide at N. 61st and Haskell Avenue on January 26, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle.

Police responded to a medical call just before 2 p.m. near N. 61st Street and Haskell Avenue, just north of Parallel Parkway.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim deceased, inside of a vehicle. She has not been identified at this time.

Police did not release a cause of death or suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.