KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle.
Police responded to a medical call just before 2 p.m. near N. 61st Street and Haskell Avenue, just north of Parallel Parkway.
When officers arrived on scene they found the victim deceased, inside of a vehicle. She has not been identified at this time.
Police did not release a cause of death or suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.