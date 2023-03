KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday night.

Police officers responded to a home in the area near N. 20th Street and Orville Avenue at 7 p.m. and found a woman dead inside.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. At this time police say this is a death investigation and not a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.