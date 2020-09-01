KCK police investigating after woman found shot near 22nd and Quindaro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating after a woman was found shot Tuesday afternoon and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The police department received a call about a shooting just before 1 p.m. near 22nd and Quindaro.

When officers arrived on scene they found a female victim who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-874-8477.