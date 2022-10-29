KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue.

Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult, who was a white male.

Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period of time.

The incident is under is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

