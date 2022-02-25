KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near Kaw Drive and Swartz Road or between South 72nd Street and South 78th Street on Kaw Drive.

Police tell FOX4 the crash involves two vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

