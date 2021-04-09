Kansas City, Kansas police investigating deadly shooting near 8th and Barnett, second of day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a second homicide on Friday.

This time, the deadly shooting happened near 8th Street and Barnett Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 4:15 p.m.

The incident started as an argument inside of a residence that continued outside, police said. One person was killed, and one suspect is in custody.

KCK police are already investigating another deadly shooting that happened earlier Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. near 22nd Street and Birch Drive.

In that shooting, when police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

A person at the scene was taken into custody. According to police, the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

Argentine Middle School was briefly locked down due to the proximity of the shooting. Nobody from the school was involved in the shooting and none of the students or staff members were injured.

Anyone with information about either of these deadly shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android