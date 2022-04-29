KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. near North 10th Street and Everett Avenue, near Douglass Elementary School.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and no suspect information is currently available.

This is being investigated as a homicide, according to KCKPD.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

