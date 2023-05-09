KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one person dead.

Officers were called to the shooting just before 2 p.m. near N. 56th Terrace and Parallel Parkway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No identity has been released at this time.

Detectives are on scene looking for evidence and witnesses to try and determine what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew on scene, check back for more updates.