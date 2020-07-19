KCK police investigating deadly shooting near N. 72nd and Lathrop Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 10 a.m. near N. 72nd and Lathrop Ave., near Eisenhower Middle School.

Police said the male victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.