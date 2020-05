KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Police were called out to investigate a shooting in the 2100 block of N. 29th Street shortly before 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead inside of a home. According to police, the shooting appears to have started out as a domestic altercation.

No suspect information has been released and police have not identified the victim.